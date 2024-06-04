Footballer YVES BISSOUMA sprayed with tear gas and robbed of £260k watch as he and his wife arrived at a hotel in Cannes'







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Tottenham midfielder, Yves Bissouma was robbed of his luxury watch by two assailants who also 'sprayed him in the face with tear gas.'

According to The Sun, the Tottenham star, who joined the club in 2022 after completing a £25million transfer from Brighton, was arriving at the five-star Majestic Barriere hotel on the French Riviera when the incident occurred.

Bissouma, 27, was 'pounced on by two hooded men as he got out of his car' on the Promenade de la Croisette, a road that runs parallel to the hotel and the seafront.

The outlet also claims that the incident occurred at approximately 4am on Sunday morning, with the midfielder reportedly attempting to seek safety away from the muggers inside the French hotel - but its doors were locked.

The thieves had pulled his luxury watch from his wrist before departing the scene in a car. The Sun also adds that Bissouma and his wife were 'left shocked and dismayed' and had 'returned to England later on Sunday despite being due to spend several days on holiday in Cannes.'

In a statement, Tottenham said: "We are aware of the incident that took place and we will continue to check on the welfare of Yves and his family."

Police in France have subsequently opened an inquiry into the incident.

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton for £25m plus add-ons in the summer of 2022.

He made 28 appearances for the club last season, when they finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League.