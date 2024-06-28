Euro 2024: Round of 16 Matches and PariPesa's Hot Deals! 🏆🔥

Euro 2024 is heating up, and PariPesa is your go-to for all things football! As we head into the knockout stages, the competition is fierce and the stakes are high. From Germany facing Denmark to France taking on Belgium, every match guarantees exciting action!

Germany vs Denmark





Germany were on the verge of being overtaken by Switzerland for the top spot in Group A, but super-sub Niclas Fullkrug came through again with a dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser in Frankfurt. This result allowed Die Mannschaft to conclude the group stage with seven points out of a possible nine. Germany dominated all three games based on expected goals and should feel confident about their prospects moving forward on Saturday. They have generated 5.1 expected goals compared to their opponents’ 1.8.

Denmark advanced as the second-place team from Group C despite not securing a single win in their group-stage matches. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists have performed less impressively in Germany so far. Their recent goalless draw against Serbia means they have scored only two goals in three games. The high-scoring We think that Germans might be able to exploit weaknesses that Slovenia, England, and Serbia couldn't.

England vs Slovakia





England fans' frustrations with the Three Lions' performances in this tournament remained high after a goalless draw against Slovenia in their final Group C match. Expectations for an entertaining game are low as they prepare to face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's team both created and conceded fewer than one expected goal in each group match, totalling just 3.4 expected goals overall, with each game resulting in under 2.5 goals. Given that they have defeated Slovakia in five of their six encounters and kept three clean sheets in their last five matches, another low-scoring game seems likely.

Slovakia qualified third in a tightly contested Group E, where all four teams finished with four points. However, their 1-0 victory over Belgium in their opening match has boosted their confidence. Despite being considered significant underdogs, they are unlikely to be easily defeated at the Arena Auf Schalke.

France vs Belgium





Although Didier Deschamps' team began their European Championship journey as a standout title contender, they have yet to make a strong impression. After missing a golden opportunity and settling for a 1-1 draw against Poland last week, pressure is mounting on Deschamps. With only one victory in their Group D matches, France finished second behind Austria and have struggled to find stability since the start of 2024. With that, they have only suffered one defeat in their last six encounters with the Red Devils across all competitions, making them our favourites in this match.



As for Belgium, although they managed to secure a crucial spot in the knockout stage, Domenico Tedesco's team has faced significant scrutiny this term. This tournament is viewed as the golden generation's final opportunity to win their first international silverware. However, the former RB Leipzig boss witnessed his squad achieve just one victory in their three Group E matches. With another poor performance in their final Group E game, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Ukraine, Belgium face a daunting challenge ahead.

