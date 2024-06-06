DRAMA as the owner of Loft Lounge is arrested by police trying to grab prime land worth millions along Kiambu Road - Most of these club owners are crooks and wash wash kingpins (VIDEO).









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - There was a dramatic incident after a city businessman who runs the popular Loft Lounge was arrested by police trying to grab land along Kiambu Road.

The shady businessman identified as Ken stormed the prime land while in the company of goons and tried to fence it off.

A confrontation between the owners of the land and the businessman ensued, prompting police to intervene.

A video shared on social media shows the police forcefully arresting Ken after he tried to resist arrest.

One of the officers is heard cautioning his colleagues that he was armed.

“ Ako na bunduki (he has a gun),” the cop says as Ken is whisked away and bundled into a police vehicle.

Most of the businessmen who own trendy clubs in Nairobi are involved in shady businesses.

They use the dirty money to set up the clubs.









Watch video of the Loft Club owner being arrested.

