Corruption kills!! - See what NELSON HAVI said about the death of Makadara Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the circumstances that led to the killing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti by a rogue police officer.

Londiani OCS Samson Kipchirchir shot the Magistrate after he disagreed with the magistrate's decision to cancel his wife's bond and deny her cash bail.

Kipchirir's wife, Jennifer Wairimu, has been charged with fraud but unfortunately, she was undergoing palliative care for cancer and was in a wheelchair.

Just as bribery reportedly occurs daily in Makadara courts, Kipchirchir had allegedly bribed the magistrate for a favorable ruling, but Kivuti did not honor the deal.

This has forced former Law Society of Kenya(LSK) President Nelson Havi to ask the Judiciary to launch an inquiry to determine the reasons behind OCS Kipchirchir's decision to shoot Magistrate Kivuti.

“An inquiry must be undertaken by the JSC, DPP, & the Police to establish circumstances under which the Hon Magistrate canceled the bond of an accused that was undergoing palliative care for cancer and was brought to Court on life support equipment,” Havi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST