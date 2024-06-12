Bride causes a scene as she refuses to kiss the groom on their wedding day (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A bride caused a scene at her wedding reception after she kept dodging her groom's kiss.
In the video shared online, the groom is seen making efforts
to bring his bride close to him in a bid to plant a kiss on her lips.
But, despite his best efforts, the bride continued turning
her face away from him.
Watch the video below.
Bride causes a scene as she refuses to kiss the groom on their wedding day pic.twitter.com/44SxLCLvju— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2024
