Attempted coup in Bolivia fails as thousands of supporters of President LUIS ARCE chase soldiers away (VIDEOs)

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A top general vowing to “restore democracy,” in Bolivia, ordered armored vehicles to ram the doors of Bolivia’s government palace on Wednesday in a coup attempt but the attempt was quickly rebuffed after supporters of President Luis Arce mobilized and chased the soldiers away.
Hours after the attempted coup, after the troops took over
the presidential palace, the president named a new army commander vowing not to
let go of his government.
The new commander then ordered the troops to stand down.
Hundreds of Arce’s supporters then rushed the square outside
the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem and cheering as
the soldiers’ retreated.
Army chief Gen. Juan José Zúñiga, was then arrested and the
attorney general opened an investigation into the rebellion
Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo said that in
addition to Zúñiga, former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador was taken into
custody.
“What was this group’s goal?
The goal was to overturn the democratically elected authority,” del Castillo
told journalists in announcing the arrests.
Late Wednesday, Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo said
“everything is now under control.” Surrounded by the new military chiefs
appointed by Arce, Novillo said that Bolivia lived a “failed coup.”
The apparent coup attempt came as the country has faced months of tensions and political fights between Arce and his one-time ally, former leftist president Evo Morales, over control of the ruling party.
The rapidly unfolding crisis began in the early afternoon as
the streets of La Paz started filling with soldiers. Arce tweeted that the
troops deployment was irregular and soon he and other political figures warned
of an attempted coup.
Still, the apparent attempt to depose the sitting president
seemed to lack any meaningful support, and even Arce’s rivals closed ranks
reject the uprising.
In a twist, General Zúñiga claimed in comments to
journalists before his arrest that Arce himself told the general to storm the
palace in a political move.
“The president told me: ‘The
situation is very screwed up, very critical. It is necessary to prepare
something to raise my popularity’,” Zúñiga quoted the Bolivian leader as
saying.
Zúñiga said he asked Arce if he should “take out the armored
vehicles?” and Arce replied, “Take them out.”
Justice Minister Iván Lima denied Zúñiga’s claims, saying
the general was lying and trying to justify his actions for which he said he
will face justice.
Prosecutors will seek the maximum sentence of 15 to 20 years
in prison for Zúñiga, Lima said via the social media platform X, “for having
attacked democracy and the Constitution.”
