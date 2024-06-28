Popular sneaker reseller UPSCLE CRACC shot and killed in robbery







Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A popular sneaker store owner and dad of one has been shot and killed in a robbery attempt in SoHo.

Javier Osorio Mejia, 31, was shot in the right thigh on Greene Street near Broome Street just outside the men’s luxury fashion store Stone Island around 5:15 a.m., police sources and the victim’s friends said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators believe he could have been the victim of a mugging gone bad, according to police sources.

The suspects fled in a black car, according to our NBC New York source.

No arrests have been made. An NYPD homicide investigation is now underway as police try to understand exactly what happened early Tuesday morning.

Several tributes were posted to social media remembering Upscale Cracc.

Complex Sneakers posted, "Rest in peace to Upscale Cracc, born Javier Osorio-Mejia, a reseller who was a mainstay at sneaker releases in New York City for years. If there was a lineup happening, Cracc was there."