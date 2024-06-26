Argentina records the first week without food inflation in 30 years, 6 months after a new President's inauguration

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Argentina, a country historically plagued by high inflation, has just experienced a landmark week. For the first time in three decades, there were no price increases in food and beverages, according to the private consulting firm Econométrica.
This remarkable event occurred in the third week of June
2024, marking a break from a 30-year trend of continuous price hikes in these
categories.
Ramiro Castiñeira, the director of Econométrica, shared
graphs on social media illustrating the declining trend of food inflation over
recent months, culminating in a 0% increase:
An analysis of 8,000 online supermarket prices revealed a
projected monthly increase of 3% for food prices. However, overall inflation,
which includes non-food items, is expected to be higher in June compared to
May, primarily due to rising tariffs, according to a study reported by Infobae.
President Javier Milei also shared the news on social media.
Since taking office in December, the libertarian leader has prioritized the
battle against inflation. He inherited an economy with an annual inflation rate
of 142%, declining economic activity, and record debt levels.
This recent development is a significant achievement in
Milei's ongoing efforts to stabilize Argentina's economy.
Inflación cero la última semana.— Ramiro Castiñeira (@rcas1) June 23, 2024
Inflación 0,1% la última quincena. pic.twitter.com/HBCMzz0xhV
For the first time in 30 years Argentina has 0% inflation in food. @JMilei deserves is becoming the most successful western leader since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Por primera vez en 30 años Argentina marca una inflación de 0% en alimentos. Milei se está convirtiendo en líder… pic.twitter.com/ZDEHF1sRnW— AXEL KAISER (@AXELKAISER) June 24, 2024
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 23, 2024
Argentine President Javier Milei has reached one of his stepping stone goals.
This week was the first week without inflation in Argentina in over 30 years
🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xj04vfC56H
0 Comments