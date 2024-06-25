American rapper JULIO FOOLIO shot dead while celebrating his 26th birthday







Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Upcoming American rapper, Charles Jones, popularly known as Julio Foolio, has been shot dead.

The hip-hop star was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, early Sunday morning, June 23 according to local outlet News 4 Jax,

At the time of his death, he was reportedly celebrating his 26th birthday, the outlet added.

In a press statement, the Tampa Police confirmed that they responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at the hotel at 4:40 am.

Tampa Police Public Information Officer, Jonee’ Lewis stated that one person died in the incident, while three other people are being treated for their injuries at an undisclosed hospital.

“The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones. Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Lewis added.