Woman has murder conviction overturned after 43 years in prison as it's revealed cop who died in 2015 was the likely killer

Monday, June 17, 2024 - A woman imprisoned for more than four decades for murder in the US has been found innocent.
Sandra 'Sandy' Hemme, 63, was
convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after the slaying of 31-year-old
Patricia Jeschke in 1980, but will now be released or retried within the next
30 days.
A judge overturned the
conviction after her attorneys revealed how the crime was likely
committed by a now-discredited cop who died in 2015.
Hemme was cuffed after she made
statements to other cops in St Joseph while sedated, incriminating herself in
the process.
Cops, while doing this,
exploited her mental illness, coercing her into making false statements while
she was on meds meant to treat a psychotic break, Judge Ryan Horsman said,
citing how the suspect was also threatened with the death penalty.
The only evidence linking Ms.
Hemme to the crime was that of her own inconsistent, disproven statements,
which were taken while she was in psychiatric crisis and physical pain,' he
said in the order reversing the ruling.
In contrast, 'this court finds
that the evidence directly ties [then-police officer Michael] Holman to this
crime and murder scene', Horsman added - pointing to the compelling new
evidence presented by Hemme's attorneys in February 2023.
He said prosecutors, at the
time, failed to disclose such evidence - which he said would have helped
Hemme's defense most definitely.
He added that her trial counsel
fell 'below professional standards' as a result, paving the way for the
injustice.
The cop in question died in
2015, after being fired from the St Joseph force for falsely reporting that his
pickup truck had been stolen and collecting an insurance payout a month after
Jeschke, a local library worker, was found stabbed to death.
It was the same truck his fellow
officer spotted near the crime scene, leading them to hone in on the suspect.
The officer also tried to use
Jeschke's credit card at a Kansas City camera store the same day her body was
discovered, and went on to issue an alibi that he spent the night with a
woman at a nearby motel in response.
This, however, could not be
confirmed, though Hemme was still treated as the prime suspect.
Holman, on the other hand, said
he found the card in a purse discarded in a ditch, spurring a raid of his home
by fellow officers - during which they found a pair of gold horseshoe-shaped
earrings, along with jewelry stolen from another woman during a burglary
earlier that year.
Afterwards, Jeschke's father
came forward claiming he recognized the earrings as a pair he bought for his
daughter, but the investigation into Holman still ended abruptly, four days
later.
Many of these details, officials
said Friday, were uncovered later and never given to Hemme's attorneys - enough
to classify it as a miscarriage of justice more than 40 years after the case
grabbed headlines.
It started on November 13, 1980, when Jeschke failed to show up for work, leading her mother to climb through the window of her locker apartment to discover he nude body surrounded by blood.
Her hands were tied behind her
back with a telephone cord and a pair of pantyhose wrapped around her throat,
with a freshly used knife left under her head.
A search ensued for the
librarian's killers, with Hemme surfacing as a suspect within the next two
weeks.
She had been discharged from a
mental hospital the day before Jeschke's body was found, and showed up nearly
two weeks later at the home of a nurse who once treated her, carrying a knife
and refusing to leave.
Police, at that point, found her
in a closet, returning her to St. Joseph's Hospital where she would soon become
a suspect.
Citing the timing of these
hospitalizations, cops began interrogating Hemme, during which she was
being plied with antipsychotic drugs.
Her attorneys pointed out this
was the latest in a string of hospitalizations that began when Hemme started
hearing voices at the age of 12, and saw cops note she seemed 'mentally
confused' and not fully able to comprehend their questions at the time.
'Each time the police extracted
a statement from Ms. Hemme it changed dramatically from the last, often
incorporating explanations of facts the police had just recently uncovered,'
her attorneys wrote.
Eventually, she claimed to have
watched a man named Joseph Wabski kill Jeschke, after meeting Wabski when they
stayed in the state hospital's detoxification unit at the same time.
He was quickly charged with
capital murder, but prosecutors within days dropped the case upon learning he
was at an alcohol treatment center in Topeka, Kansas, at the time.
Upon learning this, Hemme cried
and she was the lone killer - right around the time cops began looking into
Holman.
He, however, made it off the
hook and was merely fired, while prosecutors proceeded with their case against
Hemme anyway.
While imprisoned awaiting trial,
she wrote to her parents on Christmas Day 1980, 'Even though I'm innocent, they
want to put someone away, so they can say the case is solved.' She said she
might as well change her plea to guilty.
'Just let it end,' she added at
the time. 'I'm tired.'
The following spring, she agreed
to plead guilty to capital murder in exchange for the death penalty being taken
off the table.
Her attorneys presented these
oversights involving the case a year and a half ago, after which the
Missouri Court of Appeals scheduled an evidentiary hearing on January 16, 2024.
The hearing was held over the
course of three days. during which former detective Steven Fueston stated he
stopped one of the police interviews of Hemme because 'she didn't seem totally
coherent'
Horshman, in turn, delivered his
ruling Friday, chiding the department while doing so.
Larry Harman, a local judge who
helped Hemme get her initial guilty plea thrown out e, said in the petition how
he believed she was innocent.
'The system,' he said, 'failed
her at every opportunity.'
