Young Zambian woman commits suicide over debt







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A young woman identified as Mwewa Nkandu has allegedly committed suicide over debt in Ndola, Zambia.

The deceased was until her death, a registered nurse at the Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) in the Copperbelt Province.

According to friends, the deceased allegedly accumulated so much debt and was unable to pay back.

The hospital confirmed her death in a brief statement posted on its official Facebook page on Monday, May 6, 2024.

“On a sad note we have lost a member of staff Ms.Nkandu Mwewa RN. Condolences to her family and staff at NTH. M.H.S.R.P,” the statement read.

One Kaweji disclosed that the deceased once reached out to her on TikTok.

“I feel bad, this lady once got in touch with me via TikTok and we formulated a strategy to help easy the burden. Debt is killing a lot of people and working in a bank gave me insight to so many issues people go through it’s not always about not being content or living extravagantly people face a lot,” she wrote.