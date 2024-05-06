You cannot defeat MILLIE ODHIAMBO in 2027 – AHMEDNASIR tells RAILA ODINGA’s former aide SILAS JAKAKIMBA

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has cautioned Silas Jakakimba, a former aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga, against contesting for the Suba North parliamentary seat in 2027.
On Sunday, May 5, Jakakimba hosted a delegation from
the Kakiimba community, which officially endorsed his parliamentary ambition to
unseat MP Millie Odhiambo.
Jakakimba thanked the elders for giving him the go-ahead to
traverse the constituency in search of votes.
"My Kodondo Residence played host to my Parents, Elders, kids, and youths from the Kakiimba Community as they committed my aspirations to The Lord.
"This solemn Prayer Session also authorised and
afforded me the express authority and Blessings to move, visit and consult in a
similar fashion - Every clan and Community on Mfangano Island, Rusinga Island,
Kasgunga, Gembe and Lambwe as we engage all Suba North residents on my agenda
geared towards taking Suba North to the next level," Jakakimba said.
But in a fast response to Jakakimba, Ahmednasir suggested
that he would be easily defeated by Odhiambo.
According to Ahmednasir, the former aide to the former prime
minister will get hurt unnecessarily if he attempts to unseat Odhiambo, whom he
described as experienced.
"Leave alone Suba North. Please try somewhere
else...Hon Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo ni chuma (y 16). You will get hurt
unnecessarily!" Ahmednasir wrote on X
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments