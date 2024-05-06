You cannot defeat MILLIE ODHIAMBO in 2027 – AHMEDNASIR tells RAILA ODINGA’s former aide SILAS JAKAKIMBA





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has cautioned Silas Jakakimba, a former aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga, against contesting for the Suba North parliamentary seat in 2027.

On Sunday, May 5, Jakakimba hosted a delegation from the Kakiimba community, which officially endorsed his parliamentary ambition to unseat MP Millie Odhiambo.

Jakakimba thanked the elders for giving him the go-ahead to traverse the constituency in search of votes.

"My Kodondo Residence played host to my Parents, Elders, kids, and youths from the Kakiimba Community as they committed my aspirations to The Lord.

"This solemn Prayer Session also authorised and afforded me the express authority and Blessings to move, visit and consult in a similar fashion - Every clan and Community on Mfangano Island, Rusinga Island, Kasgunga, Gembe and Lambwe as we engage all Suba North residents on my agenda geared towards taking Suba North to the next level," Jakakimba said.

But in a fast response to Jakakimba, Ahmednasir suggested that he would be easily defeated by Odhiambo.

According to Ahmednasir, the former aide to the former prime minister will get hurt unnecessarily if he attempts to unseat Odhiambo, whom he described as experienced.

"Leave alone Suba North. Please try somewhere else...Hon Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo ni chuma (y 16). You will get hurt unnecessarily!" Ahmednasir wrote on X

