Meet the only daring man who can cross flooded River Nyando (VIDEO).

Monday, May 6, 2024 - A man was filmed risking his life by crossing the flooded River Nyando in Kisumu County after the bridge was submerged, following heavy rains.
In the video shared on
social media, the daring man is seen confidently crossing the river as an
eyewitness records him.
The rest of the people
in the community couldn’t risk their lives crossing the flooded river after the
only bridge in the area was submerged.
It is alleged that the
middle-aged man in the video is the only brave person in the entire village who
crosses the river when it floods.
He managed to cross
the flooded river with confidence and accessed the bridge that connects
homesteads.
River Nyando broke its
banks over the weekend and caused massive destruction of properties in the
surrounding areas.
The area residents
were advised to move to higher grounds after their houses were submerged.
The flooded river also
affected Traffic
flow at Ahero Bridge along the Kisumu Nairobi highway after water
levels rose and covered the bridge.
Watch video of the brave man crossing the flooded river.
Meet the only man who can cross River Nyando pic.twitter.com/fmKm7CF01V— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 5, 2024
