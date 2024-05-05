Tragedy as a 5-year-old boy dies after being crushed by bulldozers sent by RUTO’s Government to demolish houses at Mukuru Kwa Reuben Slums - This regime is ruthless (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - A 5-year-old was reportedly crushed to death in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums during the ongoing demolitions of houses built on the river banks.

The boy was trying to salvage household items since other family members were not at home during the demolitions when he was crushed to death.

The houses that were mostly made out of iron sheets were trampled on and destroyed by bulldozers on Friday, May 3.

The houses that were brought down in Mukuru Kwa Rueben were those that were located near the riverbanks.

The Ngong River runs through the area and sometimes causes flooding in the slums during heavy rains.

The government thus ordered the houses to be demolished in order to prevent more deaths caused by floods in the country.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga has warned the government against continuing with demolitions at Mukuru kwa Reuben.

Speaking during a food distribution exercise in the slums, Raila urged the government to build houses for the residents before making any move to demolish their houses.

“Let them (the government) stop demolishing houses in Mukuru. If they try to demolish the houses, call us. If you want to relocate the people build good houses and prioritise these people. Do not demolish houses for the people when they do not have a place to go. Citizens are not animals. Have a human heart,”. Raila said.



















