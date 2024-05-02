MOHKAY, the Proprietor of Moh Wingz, shuts down his business after going broke, as Netizens remind him how he sent Ksh 50,000 to JOY MURAYA just to appreciate her beauty.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Youthful entrepreneur Moses Nganga, the proprietor of Moh Wingz, has shut down his fast-food restaurant in Lavington.

He announced the closure of his restaurant on X, citing harsh economic times.

The restaurant has been running for the last four years.





X users now blame women for his downfall.

He used to splash money on women when his business was doing well.

At one time, he sent Ksh 50,000 to Joy Muraya, a popular social media influencer, just to appreciate her beauty.

Joy shared screenshots of Mpesa messages to show different amounts of money Moh Kay sent to her to appreciate her beauty.

He is now being trolled on X as X users blame women for squandering his money.

X users now blame women for his downfall.

















Below are photos of Joy Muraya, one of the ladies who reportedly squandered his money.









