Woman narrates how her husband's family faked his death after he travelled to the US for cancer treatment







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A woman has narrated how her marriage ended with a fake death.

She explained on X that her husband's family took him to the US for "cancer treatment".

He later sent her a message that he underwent surgery and the possibility of making it was slim.

He told her he emptied their bank accounts and used their house as collateral to get a loan for the surgery.

He then asked her to take care of their kids if he didn't make it.

She said his sister who traveled abroad with him later informed her that he died and they would bury him in the US.