



Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Revellers at the popular Quiver Lounge in Kilimani were treated to a dramatic incident after two ladies fought over a man.

In the video, the pretty ladies are seen exchanging harsh words before engaging in a fight as loud music plays in the background.

The fight escalated and in the process, one of the ladies who seemed to be the aggressor was overpowered and her wig pulled off.

None of the revellers bothered to intervene and stop the fight.

Watch the video.

Wig gets pulled off as two beautiful slay queens fight over a man at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani (VIDEO). pic.twitter.com/hixJ32k0gN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 8, 2024

