ANERLISA MUIGAI disappointed after only 1 person in her girls squad contributed money to pay cash bail for her fiancé’s release - Posts cryptic message hitting out at fake friends.









Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, is mad at her close friends after they failed to contribute money to pay cash bail for her fiancé’s release and leaked a private message of her raising funds to bloggers.

Anerlisa has a girls' squad that consists of six ladies, among them speaker Amason Kingi’s girlfriend, Haentel Wanjiru.

Only Haentel contributed money to pay cash bail to secure the release of her fiancé Joe Kariuki, one of the main suspects in the fake fertilizer scandal after his bank accounts were frozen.

Anerlisa engaged ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare in a conversation and said she was disappointed after her close friends failed her.

One of her friends even sent a message of her raising the funds to secure Joe’s release to bloggers.

Anerlisa posted a message on her Instagram stories hitting out at fake friends and promised to cut them off.

