ANERLISA MUIGAI disappointed after only 1 person in her girls squad contributed money to pay cash bail for her fiancé’s release - Posts cryptic message hitting out at fake friends.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, is mad at her close friends after they failed to contribute money to pay cash bail for her fiancé’s release and leaked a private message of her raising funds to bloggers.
Anerlisa has a girls'
squad that consists of six ladies, among them speaker Amason Kingi’s girlfriend,
Haentel Wanjiru.
Only Haentel
contributed money to pay cash bail to secure the release of her fiancé Joe
Kariuki, one of the main suspects in the fake fertilizer scandal after his
bank accounts were frozen.
Anerlisa engaged ‘Tea
Master’ Edgar Obare in a conversation and said she was disappointed after her
close friends failed her.
One of her friends
even sent a message of her raising the funds to secure Joe’s release to
bloggers.
Anerlisa posted a
message on her Instagram stories hitting out at fake friends and promised to
cut them off.
