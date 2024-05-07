This PHOTO proves that ANERLISA MUIGAI is dating city fraudster and the mastermind of fake fertilizer JOE KARIUKI - The beautiful heiress has a penchant for bad boys.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - It is now confirmed that flashy Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai got engaged to shady businessman Joe Kariuki, who was jailed in Tanzania for two years after defrauding a businessman of Ksh 13.3 million.

Anerlisa and Joe got engaged in March this year in a lavish ceremony attended by prominent female politicians.

A photo of Anerlisa alongside her fiancé and mother at a function has surfaced.

She posted the photo on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Mum sometimes”.

The photo was accompanied by laugh emojis.

Anerlisa’s love life has always been controversial.

Some time back, she dated flashy gold fraudster Ben Kangangi.

Kangangi convinced her to loan him Ksh 7 million and then dumped her.

Most of the men that Anerlisa dates end up heartbreaking her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.