Why ex-Governor WILLIAM KABOGO wants to kill me and my husband and evict us from our house - NJERI GATHECHA

My name is Njeri. I’m married to William Gathecha. We have always had an ambitious goal to own a house.

Other than raise our large family, the house had to be in a serene area as it’d be our retirement home. We have spent decades actively working towards this dream.

In 2021, we learnt of Iguta Paradise Homes, a housing development in Runda, along Kiambu Road. It consists of 4-bedroom units sitting on a 1/4 acre of land.

The investment is owned by former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo.

We made the booking, paid relevant deposits and later completed the payments. Due to the excitement of achieving home ownership – we were the first clients to move in – even before completion of the houses.

Over the years, we have enjoyed a cordial personal and business relations with former governor William Kabogo – so it did not raise alarm for the delay in the processing of the lease.





Around this time, my husband Gathecha was elected Chairman of the Iguta Residents Association.

Our house overlooks a natural pond – which, as the development continued – revealed a stunning lake view which had not occurred to the owner before the construction begun.

It is for this reason that former governor William Kabogo developed malicious interest to repossess our house.

On 31st October 2023, the first of many incidences occurred in the systemic abuse, harassment, intimidation and outright violence to make us vacate.

The first was triggered by a fumigation exercise – no notice was issued – which endagered my children, staff and pets. I received calls that dangerous chemicals were being sprayed all over the property.

My husband Gathecha reached out to Kabogo with an inquiry. The response was hostile. On this date, my husband was seriously assaulted by Kabogo and his bodyguards.

My husband made a report at Kiambu Police Station, OB54/31/10/23.

Earlier this year, when the rains came – the entire estate experienced frequent power outages and backup generators kicked in – excluding our house.

My husband made numerous enquiries to get power in vain. It hit hard, as we are housing an elderly parent who needs power due to an oxygen machine.

Frustrated, my husband installed a generator. This attracted further animosity from William Kabogo, insisting that it affected the estate’s power connections. He upped harassment on my family, and staff.