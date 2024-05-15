Why ex-Governor WILLIAM KABOGO wants to kill me and my husband and evict us from our house - NJERI GATHECHA

My name is Njeri. I’m married to William Gathecha. We have
always had an ambitious goal to own a house.
Other than raise our large family, the house had to be in a serene area as
it’d be our retirement home. We have spent decades actively working towards
this dream.
In 2021, we learnt of Iguta Paradise Homes, a housing development in
Runda, along Kiambu Road. It consists of 4-bedroom units sitting on a 1/4 acre
of land.
The investment is owned by former Kiambu Governor, William
Kabogo.
We made the booking, paid relevant deposits and later completed the
payments. Due to the excitement of achieving home ownership – we were the first
clients to move in – even before completion of the houses.
Over the years, we have enjoyed a cordial personal and business relations
with former governor William Kabogo – so it did not raise alarm for the delay
in the processing of the lease.
Around this time, my husband Gathecha was elected Chairman of the Iguta
Residents Association.
Our house overlooks a natural pond – which, as the development continued –
revealed a stunning lake view which had not occurred to the owner before the
construction begun.
It is for this reason that former governor William Kabogo developed
malicious interest to repossess our house.
On 31st October 2023, the first of many incidences occurred in the
systemic abuse, harassment, intimidation and outright violence to make us
vacate.
The first was triggered by a fumigation exercise – no notice was issued –
which endagered my children, staff and pets. I received calls that dangerous
chemicals were being sprayed all over the property.
My husband Gathecha reached out to Kabogo with an inquiry. The response
was hostile. On this date, my husband was seriously assaulted by Kabogo and his
bodyguards.
My husband made a report at Kiambu Police Station, OB54/31/10/23.
Earlier this year, when the rains came – the entire estate experienced
frequent power outages and backup generators kicked in – excluding our house.
My husband made numerous enquiries to get power in vain. It hit hard, as
we are housing an elderly parent who needs power due to an oxygen machine.
Frustrated, my husband installed a generator. This attracted further
animosity from William Kabogo, insisting that it affected the estate’s power
connections. He upped harassment on my family, and staff.
In both cases, no action was taken by the police.
Over the last few weeks, before the altercation that finally broke online
– we have been subjected to harassment by security guards.
We have endured unnecessary searches at entrance points, no deliveries can
be made to the house, and so on.
The former governor is keen to repossess the house, and due to the danger
it exposes my family – we have continually asked him to refund the cost of the
house at current market price.
My husband William has also resigned his position in the Iguta Paradise
Homes Resident’s Association.
I’d wish to make the incidences known to the public – the harassment and
the danger to my family – incase it get’s worse.
The former governor William Kabogo is influencing the local law
enforcement – no action has been taken despite numerous reports at Kiambu
Police Station.
I’m seeking justice.
Why ex-Governor WILLIAM KABOGO wants to kill me and my husband and evict us from our house - NJERI GATHECHA
