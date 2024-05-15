Meet SAPIYAYA, the NIBS intern entangled in an affair with Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA - She made MWAURA’s driver lose his job after they had an altercation.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura is reportedly entangled in an affair with a college student.
The lady identified as
Sapiyaya Rayan is a communication student at the Nairobi Institute of Business
Studies (NIBS).
She is on internship
at the Government Spokeman’s office.
Sources
say she loves to spend her sweet time inside Mwaura's official government
vehicle whenever he is on his never-ending trips watching and recording TikTok
videos.
Mwaura gives her special favours, raising eyebrows
among staff.
Word has it that Mwaura recently fired one of his
drivers after he had an altercation with Sapiyaya.
The driver was reportedly forced to exit the vehicle late at night and find
his own way home.
Sapiyaya has locked her social media accounts after her alleged affair
with Mwaura, whose appetite for women is well-known, was exposed to the public.
See her photo below.
