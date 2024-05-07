If you are a landlord denying delivery guys and internet providers access to your building, better start praying because RUTO is coming for you





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - The Government of President William Ruto, through the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), has put on notice landlords and property owners who are denying entry to several Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs) and courier service providers.

Notably, these two providers offer a wide variety of services to the users including internet, email, and door-to-door delivery of packages, and documents which can be international or local.

In a notice yesterday, Director General David Mugonyi explained that this violated the law and its guidelines.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that some private, public entities and landlords are denying access, or limiting access or locking-in specific telecommunication service providers and services their premises," read part of the notice.

This behaviour contravenes Chapter Four of the Constitution, which gives each Kenyan free access to information and communication systems.

Mugonyi further added that the Kenya Information and Communication Act prohibits denial of access to communication services.

The act calls for equal opportunity for everyone to access the same type and quality of service to all customers. Additionally, it outlines regulations and guidelines for all service providers.

"No licensee under this Act shall deny access or service to a customer except for delinquency of payment of dues or any other just cause," reads part of the act.

CA also cautioned Kenyans, landlords, property owners, and managers against procuring telecommunication and courier services from non-registered providers.

All service providers are required to have a valid licence and an annual compliance certificate.

Anyone who operates without a licence commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh1 million or to imprisonment for five years or both.

