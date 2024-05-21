We will not allow you to blackmail RUTO!! – OSORO tells MT KENYA residents and leaders led by DP GACHAGUA





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro has accused Mt Kenya residents and leaders of trying to blackmail President William Ruto.

The region voted for Ruto to the last man but has been restive with residents and leaders complaining of high taxation and unequal distribution of national resources.

Speaking on Sunday, Osoro wondered why Mt. Kenya leaders have been complaining, yet they allegedly own half of the Kenya Kwanza government.

According to Osoro, leaders from the Mt. Kenya region hold key government positions such as deputy president, chief justice, Treasury, cabinet secretary for water, cabinet secretary for agriculture, cabinet secretary for land, and national assembly majority leader.

Osoro argued that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's allies are unnecessarily blackmailing the president, yet they could use their positions to resolve the issues affecting Mt Kenya.

"Every time you meet, you blame the president.

"You should call these leaders and tell them what you want.

"You control this country, you control the government, and you actually own half of this government.

" You have no reason to complain.

"You have no reason to bring unnecessary squabbles to the national government.

"Stop blacking the president of Kenya because that is how it should be," Osoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST