We have five solid suspects in regards to Blogger SNIPER’s murder – KITHURE KINDIKI assures Kenyans





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is about to resolve the murder of Meru-based blogger, Daniel Muthiani Bernard alias Sniper.

Appearing before the senate on Wednesday, Kindiki said the state has a water-tight case against five suspects in custody over the murder of Sniper.

He said the crime is complicated and the investigative agencies are looking at other possible participants.

The CS noted that for the five suspects already in custody, the state has a solid case against them.

"Honourable Speaker, investigations were commenced immediately after the report was made, and from the foregoing, it is not true that there has been a delay in investigations.

"What there has been is that we believe this is a very complicated crime," Kindiki said.

"There could have been other people beyond the five who may have been responsible but we are yet to establish any direct or circumstantial evidence to open additional charges for any additional people.

"For the five we have a watertight murder case against the five."

