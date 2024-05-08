JKIA is the worst Airport in the world – TV personality JEREMY CLARKSON agrees with CNN's LARRY MADOWO

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - British-born TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has said Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is the worst airport in the world.
Clarkson, while reacting to a
thread he instigated on X (formerly Twitter), hammered JKIA, in a response to
what his followers thought was the 'stupidest airport in the world'.
According to Clarkson, the
'stupidest airport in the world' was in Madrid (Spain), but when a follower
suggested Lagos, Nigeria, Clarkson had an immediate change of heart.
"Lagos, Nigeria, until you
get stopped over 20 times between the door and your seat for no reason you
can’t have a true appreciation for how terrible an airport can be!" the
follower wrote.
Seeing that the conversation had
crossed over to Africa, Clarkson sought to clarify matters - at least from his
perspective - saying that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was worse
than the Lagos airport.
"OK. I’ll take Lagos but if
we are in Africa, I’ll raise you in Nairobi," he wrote.
Clarkson seems to agree with CNN
journalist Larry Madowo, who has been criticizing JKIA, terming it as among the
airports that are still in the ‘stone age era’
The Kenyan DAILY POST
