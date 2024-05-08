JKIA is the worst Airport in the world – TV personality JEREMY CLARKSON agrees with CNN's LARRY MADOWO





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - British-born TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has said Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is the worst airport in the world.

Clarkson, while reacting to a thread he instigated on X (formerly Twitter), hammered JKIA, in a response to what his followers thought was the 'stupidest airport in the world'.

According to Clarkson, the 'stupidest airport in the world' was in Madrid (Spain), but when a follower suggested Lagos, Nigeria, Clarkson had an immediate change of heart.

"Lagos, Nigeria, until you get stopped over 20 times between the door and your seat for no reason you can’t have a true appreciation for how terrible an airport can be!" the follower wrote.

Seeing that the conversation had crossed over to Africa, Clarkson sought to clarify matters - at least from his perspective - saying that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was worse than the Lagos airport.

"OK. I’ll take Lagos but if we are in Africa, I’ll raise you in Nairobi," he wrote.

Clarkson seems to agree with CNN journalist Larry Madowo, who has been criticizing JKIA, terming it as among the airports that are still in the ‘stone age era’

