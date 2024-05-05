Watch the moment a reckless Boda boda rider was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in Samburu North - When will Kenyans learn?(VIDEO).

In the video, the area
residents are seen pushing the rider as he tries to cross the swollen river
that had broken its banks.
He is swept away
downstream as the residents watch helplessly.
Some of the residents
rush to rescue him but they are overwhelmed.
Ignorant Kenyans continue risking their lives by crossing flooded rivers even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that Kenyans who force their way through flooded bridges and rivers will be charged with attempted suicide.
Watch
the video.
Arrogant Boda boda rider tests the strength of water in South horr, Samburu North. pic.twitter.com/oh40kU4YSO— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 5, 2024
