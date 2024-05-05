Watch the moment a reckless Boda boda rider was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in Samburu North - When will Kenyans learn?(VIDEO).





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - A video of a Boda boda rider being swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in South Horr, Samburu North has surfaced as heavy rains continue to ponder different parts of the country, leading to destruction of properties and loss of lives.

In the video, the area residents are seen pushing the rider as he tries to cross the swollen river that had broken its banks.

He is swept away downstream as the residents watch helplessly.

Some of the residents rush to rescue him but they are overwhelmed.

Ignorant Kenyans continue risking their lives by crossing flooded rivers even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that Kenyans who force their way through flooded bridges and rivers will be charged with attempted suicide.





Watch the video.

Arrogant Boda boda rider tests the strength of water in South horr, Samburu North. pic.twitter.com/oh40kU4YSO — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.