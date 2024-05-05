See how RUTO is mistreating RECCE COMMANDOS who guard him - This is a big shame to the CIC





Sunday May 5, 2024 - President William Ruto, First lady Rachael Ruto, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, are among the high profile Kenyans who are guarded by highly trained General Service Unit (GSU) officers called Recce squad.

The specialised unit based in Ruiru has like 1000 officers who are trained in combat and marksmanship in Israel, United States and South Africa.

During the reign of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the unit was well equipped and their welfare was taken care of because of their noble duty of protecting the Commander In Chief of Armed Forces.

However, since Ruto took over from Uhuru from September 2022, Recce unit officers are complaining how they are being mistreated by the state house mandarins despite guarding the most powerful man in the country.

The officers stated that whenever they travel outside Nairobi , they are forced to use their own money to rent a place to sleep and even to buy their own food.

