See how GIDEON MOI's posh LORD ERROL HOTEL that is built on a grabbed river bank looks like – A River will always find its path no matter what!! (VIDEO)

Sunday,
May 5, 2024 - A posh
hotel owned by KANU Chairman Gideon Moi is one of the hotels that have been
closed due to the ongoing floods affecting Nairobi and the rest of the country.
Lord Errol
restaurant in Runda was closed after a heavy deluge from a nearby stream
stormed it.
According
to controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, the hotel is built on a grabbed piece
of land that had been declared as a riparian section by Runda estate planners.
“The Lord Errol, 89 Ruaka
Road, Runda, belongs to Gideon Moi.
“It was supposedly an exclusive and expensive restaurant, which Moi built on a grabbed river bank - until nature repossessed and turned it into a floating restaurant where birds, frogs, and reptiles are currently enjoying its fine cuisine.
"LESSON: No matter
how much they grab and hoard, in the end, it will be restored to its rightful
owners,” Miguna wrote on X (formerly Twitter)
Here is the video of how the
hotel looked like last Saturday after heavy rain pounded the city.
Lord Errol Gourmet Restaurant, Runda pic.twitter.com/XZ1wjiLcQN— kariuki muiri (@KariukiMuiri) May 2, 2024
