Was General OGOLLA politically assassinated? RAILA’s Azimio issues shocking statement as they demand for real answers.









Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has today issued a shocking statement regarding the death of former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Raila, through Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, demanded an immediate investigation into the cause of death of General Ogolla, saying his death may not have been an accident after all.

According to Azimio, Ogolla's death could be connected to sinister political machinations.

This comes even after his son, Joel, already ruled General Ogolla’s death as an accident that the government of President William Ruto had nothing to do with.

During Ogolla’s burial last month, Joel clashed with Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who told him off for ruling the death as an accident even before investigations could be done.

Oburu demanded thorough investigations into Ogolla’s plane crash to prevent further mysterious deaths.

