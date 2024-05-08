Police clarify on the trending video of a drunk man allegedly being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside Kilifi Police Station.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A video of a man allegedly being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside Kilifi police station has been trending on social media and sparking reactions from Netizens.

It is now emerging that the viral video was a TikTok prank.

According to a statement released from Kilifi Police Station, a Tiktoker went to the station and approached a cleaner requesting to shoot a prank video inside the police station.

He was denied permission but went ahead and staged the prank outside the police station with his colleagues.

The prank video which depicted a drunk man being robbed outside Kilifi police station went viral after it was posted on Tiktok under the title,” Wezi Mbele Ya Police Station”.

Lawful action will be taken against the Tiktoker who recorded the prank video.

Below is a statement by the police.





A man robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside a police station in Kilifi in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/kBEevgcqV1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 8, 2024

