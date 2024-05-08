Couple in disarray as the church cancels their wedding after the bride's pregnancy test came back positive

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A Couple was thrown into a state of confusion after their church suspended their wedding plans.
An X user, who is a member of the church, shared the story
online and said the couple's wedding scheduled for this Saturday was cancelled
after the bride's pregnancy test conducted by the church came back positive.
The X user wrote
‘Wedding is Saturday, asoebi
is ready, money has been spent everywhere and anywhere.
Today, pregnancy test result
conducted by the church came positive
Church has decided they won't
wed them... In fact they have been slammed suspension.
This evening just tire me
abeg, midweek service turned to another thing. I'm even wondering what pastor's
wife means by "as a departmental head you're supposed to have followed
things up to avert this kind of occurrence" like how am i supposed to
determine my department members life or actions???
In this case as the guy what will u do? Obey church verdict n cancel the wedding or seek alternative n shun the church.''
