Vocal Azimio politician advises GACHAGUA to ditch police choppers or Kenyans will forget him soon - Says Ruto is behind his recent political woes.





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly, Robert Alai, claims that President Ruto is behind Rigathi Gachagua’s recent political woes.

Taking to his X account, Alai said Ruto didn’t want a permanent ‘political marriage’ with the Mt Kenya region, despite the residents turning up in large numbers to vote for him.

He reportedly fixed Gachagua by using him to fight former President Uhuru Kenyatta and other key leaders in the Mt. Kenya region.

Alai said Gachagua is isolated and warned him that he might be impeached.

“Gachagua berating others and fighting Uhuru and everyone in Mt.Kenya was by design. The man is isolated and can even be impeached and no one will mourn his loss. It was by design,’’ he tweeted.

The vocal MCA also cautioned the embattled Deputy President to stop using police choppers for his own safety.

“The last mistake Gachagua made was to accept police choppers. He should ditch them ASAP or we will forget him too soon,’’ he added.

Last weekend, Gachagua accused some close allies of President Ruto of being arrogant and sponsors of division in the Mt Kenya region.

The seemingly angered Gachagua went bare-knuckles, revealing that President William Ruto's allies are already holding meetings in the Mt. Kenya region to craft 2032 succession politics to his disadvantage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.