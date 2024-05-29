GACHAGUA buys a new political party as his fallout with RUTO escalates – This is a man on a mission!!





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reportedly acquired a new political party as his fallout with his boss, President William Ruto, continues to escalate.

According to one of the local dailies, Gachagua has purchased The New Democrats (TND)party, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party, previously associated with Jimmy Kibaki, the son of former President Mwai Kibaki, has now been 'taken over' by Gachagua.

Jimmy Kibaki resigned from the party a month ago, paving the way for this acquisition.

Reached for comment, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) confirmed the change.

Registrar Ann Nderitu stated that TND had officially applied to alter its details and leadership structure.

However, she could not provide specific details, citing her absence from the office at the time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST