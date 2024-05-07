Video of Juja Police Station officers taking bribes openly – Where is the moribund EACC?

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A video has emerged of Juja Police station officers taking bribes openly even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki warned them against engaging in acts of corruption.
The video
that was recorded outside the corrupt police station shows a group of police
officers taking bribes from drug dens and pubs and they don’t care whether they
are being recorded or not.
Kenyans are
now asking the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission officers to stop sleeping
on their job and instead arrest these miscreants tainting the image of the
National Police Service.
Here is the
shameful video of Juja Police Station officers taking bribes openly
Juja- Police going for their tax pic.twitter.com/TjHXVUdb7d— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 7, 2024
