Video of Juja Police Station officers taking bribes openly – Where is the moribund EACC?





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A video has emerged of Juja Police station officers taking bribes openly even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki warned them against engaging in acts of corruption.

The video that was recorded outside the corrupt police station shows a group of police officers taking bribes from drug dens and pubs and they don’t care whether they are being recorded or not.

Kenyans are now asking the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission officers to stop sleeping on their job and instead arrest these miscreants tainting the image of the National Police Service.

Here is the shameful video of Juja Police Station officers taking bribes openly

The Kenyan DAILY POST