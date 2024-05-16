US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN explains why many Kenyans are denied VISAS at US Embassy in Nairobi





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has explained why many Kenyans willing to travel to the US are denied visas

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Whitman maintained that they are mostly right to deny people visas.

The ambassador, responding to a question during the interview, also explained that they deny visas in such cases to remain vigilant and cautious of individuals likely to harm the US.

‘’We do deny people visas and are we always right? No. But are we mostly right? Yes.

"Think about it, everyone wants to come to America and some bad people want to come to America.

"Terrorists, money launderers, people who have overstayed their visas before, people who have let their Green Card expire and then come back," she asserted.

"We have to be quite careful because there are people who wish America harm. It is a minority of people but what I always say is you have to be thoughtful of you," she added.

Further, Whitman asserted that while they try to be cautious of who enters America, the embassy ensures fair issuance of visas to everyone.

"You all remember the 911 hijackers.

"How would you like to be the Visa officer who let in the 911 hijackers?

"You would live with that for the rest of your life.

"We really try to be fair but we are also trying to make sure that the right people who are not ill-intent get to America," she said.

