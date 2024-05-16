GACHAGUA's greed exposed as he demands a staggering Sh 1.12 billion for Home and Office renovations - UHURU was right!





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's office has demanded a staggering Sh 1.12 billion from the Treasury to renovate the Harambee Annex office and his residence in Karen.

In the proposals contained in the 2024/2025 budget estimates, the office of the Deputy President defended the intended expenditure, saying the offices were old and dilapidated.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Patrick Mwangi, an officer from the DP's office, sought to be allowed to spend Ksh.460.4 million to renovate the Harambee Annex offices, and another Ksh.660 million to refurbish the Karen residence.

In a vote that caught the Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo-led committee by surprise, with members wondering why the DP wanted such huge amounts of money for renovations amidst calls to reduce expenditure by public offices.

“Please tell us more about the renovations of the said offices because we have seen an allocation of Ksh.300.4 million.

"I know we have a few issues there like lifts not working but this figure is too big yet the building is not even ten years old,” stated Tongoyo.

However, Mwangi defended the intended expenditure, saying the building had been neglected for a long time.

"The continuous lack of maintenance has necessitated a facelift targeting major functional areas and security systems of the building,” he explained.

"In the financial year 2024/2025 annual estimates, the office has an allocation of Ksh.300.4 million under the development vote.”

