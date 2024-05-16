I love President RUTO and I don’t care what you think – ESTHER PASSARIS tells off ODM supporters accusing her of betraying RAILA.





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Nairobi County Woman representative Esther Passaris has revealed her admiration for President William Ruto.

In a video she uploaded on TikTok, Passaris, who was elected on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, stated that she has long admired the head of state.

Passaris stated that it's not within her to hate Ruto just because they are in opposing political alliances.

The second-term lawmaker was responding to some of her followers who've often called her out for working with Kenya Kwanza despite being elected on an ODM party ticket.

"I am serving my people, and I am doing the best I can. Just because I am in Azimio and ODM, you know what? I also admire Ruto. I admire the president, so get with it.

"I don't care about what you think. Just because I am at Baba's party doesn't mean I have to hate Ruto.

"I can't; I don't hate anyone. It's not in my psyche, it's not in my being. I love the president, so get that," she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST