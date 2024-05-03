US accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops, in breach of United Nations weapons' ban

Friday, May 3, 2024 - The United States has formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons “as a method of warfare” against Ukraine and imposed sweeping new sanctions on Russian firms and government bodies.
In a statement on Wednesday, May 1,the US State Department
said it had “made a determination that Russia has used the chemical weapon
chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons
Convention (CWC).”
It added that Russia had also used “riot control agents,” or
tear gas, during the war in violation of the CWC.
“The use of such chemicals is
not an isolated incident, and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to
dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains
on the battlefield,” it said.
Ukrainians say they have faced increased encounters with gas
and other irritant chemicals on parts of their frontline with Russia’s forces
in recent months.
In a statement posted on social media in March, Ukraine’s
armed forces said they had recorded more than a thousand incidents where Russia
had used “tear gas munitions equipped with toxic chemicals that are prohibited
for warfare,” with 250 cases in February alone.
Russia has previously denied using chemical weapons.
“There are no chemical
weapons in the stockpiles of the Russian army, as confirmed by international
investigations,” the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands wrote on its X
(formerly known as Twitter) page, according to a report from the state-run TASS
news agency in January.
Chloropicrin was widely used as a chemical warfare agent in
World War I, but is no longer authorized for military use, and is now mostly
used in agriculture, according to the CDC. It irritates the lungs, eyes, and
skin, and can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea lasting for weeks, according
to the CDC.
Under a 1991 law against the use of chemical and biological
warfare, the State Department is “re-imposing restrictions on foreign military
financing, US Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defense
articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia,” it said on
Wednesday.
The State Department added that it is sanctioning three
Russian government entities linked to the country’s chemical and biological
weapons programs and four Russian companies that contributed to those
government bodies.
The announcement was part of a tranche of nearly 300 new
sanctions against companies and figures in multiple countries for their support
of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including China, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Slovakia,
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
