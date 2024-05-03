"America is the Great Satan and our main enemy - Iranian professor makes chilling prediction about pro-Gaza protesters at US colleges (VIDEO)

Friday, May 3, 2024 - A University of Tehran professor has made a chilling prediction about the ongoing protests on U.S. college campuses, saying the Iranian regime wants to see it continue as the protesters will be their supporters if there is ever a conflict between the two countries.
Professor Foad Izadi, who, according to the University of
Southern California Center on Public Diplomacy, earned his master’s degree from
the University of Houston, was seen in a video published to social media and
translated by MEMRI.org, being interviewed about the protests in the U.S.
"Sooner or later, this
kind of support for the Zionist regime by the American regime will diminish. It
might not stop completely, but its diminishing is important," he said in
the MEMRI video. "This is why the demonstrations [on U.S. campuses] are
important."
Izadi spoke as a member of the Islamic Republic, and
oftentimes said, "we," referring to him and the republic.
"We are watching the
demonstrations and like what we see, but it should not end with this,"
Izadi said. "If not for the Islamic Republic, the case of the Palestinian
idea would have been closed years ago. The idea of resistance belongs to Iran,
but on the operational level, when it comes to recruiting connections and
building networks, the [Iranian] state has not been involved in a sufficient
level.
"These (American
students) are our people," he continued. "If tensions between America
and Iran rise tomorrow or the day after, these are the people who will have to
take to the streets to support Iran."
Izadi said there are Hezbollah-style groups in the U.S. that
are much larger than those in Lebanon.
Tehran University Professor Foad Izadi: We Like What We Are Seeing on U.S. College Campuses; These Are Our People, They Will Support Iran in Case of Confrontation with the U.S.; Iran Can Repeat in America What It Did in Lebanon
