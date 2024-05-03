"America is the Great Satan and our main enemy - Iranian professor makes chilling prediction about pro-Gaza protesters at US colleges (VIDEO)







Friday, May 3, 2024 - A University of Tehran professor has made a chilling prediction about the ongoing protests on U.S. college campuses, saying the Iranian regime wants to see it continue as the protesters will be their supporters if there is ever a conflict between the two countries.

Professor Foad Izadi, who, according to the University of Southern California Center on Public Diplomacy, earned his master’s degree from the University of Houston, was seen in a video published to social media and translated by MEMRI.org, being interviewed about the protests in the U.S.

"Sooner or later, this kind of support for the Zionist regime by the American regime will diminish. It might not stop completely, but its diminishing is important," he said in the MEMRI video. "This is why the demonstrations [on U.S. campuses] are important."

Izadi spoke as a member of the Islamic Republic, and oftentimes said, "we," referring to him and the republic.

"We are watching the demonstrations and like what we see, but it should not end with this," Izadi said. "If not for the Islamic Republic, the case of the Palestinian idea would have been closed years ago. The idea of resistance belongs to Iran, but on the operational level, when it comes to recruiting connections and building networks, the [Iranian] state has not been involved in a sufficient level.

"These (American students) are our people," he continued. "If tensions between America and Iran rise tomorrow or the day after, these are the people who will have to take to the streets to support Iran."

Izadi said there are Hezbollah-style groups in the U.S. that are much larger than those in Lebanon.