Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Reality TV star, Doyin, has asked women to stop feeling entitled to their boyfriend's money.

In a post shared on her Snapchat, Doyin opined that until a man has married a woman, he is not obligated to be responsible for her.

She further stated that whatever a man does for his girlfriend is out of the generosity of his heart and that girlfriends should never feel entitled to his money.

Read her post below