I’m taking the cowardice way out. I hope God can forgive me - Panic as a LADY who says she is struggling with her mental health leaves alarming Facebook post







Monday, May 6, 2024 - A businesswoman called Ada Bolingo has got her friends and followers worried after she left an alarming note on Facebook.

In the post dated Monday, May 6, 2024, Ada revealed that she's been struggling with her mental health for a long time and is beyond help.

“I’m taking the cowardice way out and it’s not anybody’s fault. I’ve never been ashamed to admit that I’ve been fighting with my mental health for so long. So many persons have come through for me at various times,” she wrote.

"Some say I’m seeking attention and money. Now, to the Glroy of God, I’ve not had need for money, so I wonder what it is. Maybe it’s the attention right?

"Then why haven’t I done anything with it? If you know me, like really know me, you’d know I’d do anything to stay hidden even though my expressive nature seems like the opposite.

"I’m neither seeking money or attention and I’m now officially beyond help cos nobody can help me. I rather push people away instead.

"But I’m done. Be this weakness or strength, I’m taking the only way out. I hope God can forgive me because this sun is literally against Him. He only have I sinned against and done this evil in His sight. I’m so sorry guys I’m truly sorry.