Three family members killed as plane breaks apart mid-air

Saturday, May 17, 2024 - A well-known Louisiana plastic surgeon and his
two adult children, who were both two days away from their college graduation,
were killed when the small plane they were in broke apart in the air, officials
said.
The single-engine Beechcraft V35 fell apart over Tennessee
just south of Nashville around midday Wednesday, May 15, as it was headed from
Gonzales, Louisiana, to Louisville.
Dr. Lucius J. Doucet III and his daughter Giselle and son
Jean-Luc were killed in the mid-air crash, officials said.
The two were set to graduate from Louisiana State
University, where Giselle studied veterinary medicine and Jean Luc was an
engineering student, according to WAFB 9.
“It does appear that the flight did break up in the air,”
Williamson County Sheriff Mark Elrod told reporters during a Wednesday news
conference.
“We are devastated to hear this news, and our thoughts and
prayers are with the entire Doucet family and all those close to them,” the
school said in a statement.
“This is heartbreaking for the LSU community, but especially for those who know and love these two students, and those who were expecting to share graduation with them.”
The small aircraft was owned by Lucius Doucet, who practiced
in Baton Rouge and was remembered by colleagues as an “exceptional surgeon”
that loved to fly planes, the Advocate reported.
“Dr. Doucet was not only an exceptional surgeon, but also a
compassionate man who touched the lives of countless individuals within our
community,” Williamson Cosmetic Center said.
“His dedication to his patients was unmatched, and his
kindness and empathy were felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
The wreckage from the plane left “a rather large debris
field” spanning over half a mile that they would continue searching through
Thursday, May 16, Elrod said.
Rough weather might have been a factor in the crash, a
National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday, according to the
Advocate.
“If weather didn’t cause the accident, weather was a factor
in the accident,” said NTSB aviation accident investigator Aaron McCarter at a
news conference.
Emergency responders received a 911 call from a resident who said they saw an explosion and debris — and said there might have been a plane crash, around 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.
“It was quickly evident that this would be a
search-and-recovery operation, not a search-and-rescue operation,” Elrod said.
Audio from Air Traffic Control discussed the plane starting
to descend from 9,000 feet — and revealed there were options for it to land 16
miles north, according to News Channel 5.
Air Traffic Control continued trying to reach the plane, but
it wasn’t clear from the audio how the pilot responded.
“It sounds like contact lost,” the tower said.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire,
Williamson County EMA and Williamson Health EMS responded to the crash.
