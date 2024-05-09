This is why MARAGA is a worried that LINTURI may go scot-free as he exposes new tricks corruption suspects are using to defeat justice – Look!

In a statement on Tuesday, Maraga indicated that a new trend
is on the rise where suspects are abandoning the Anti-Corruption and Economic
Crimes Division of the High Court in Nairobi.
He pointed out that most of the suspects are now seeking
refuge in other distant preferred court stations.
In those distance stations away from Nairobi, the suspects
are obtaining conservatory orders in a bid to scuttle their cases.
"For example, there is an urgent need for the Judiciary
and other actors in the justice chain to work out mechanisms for
arresting what I am told EACC considers as an emerging culture of judicial
forum shopping by corruption suspects to delay justice in the enforcement
of anti-corruption laws," Maraga stated.
"I’m told there are examples where suspects likely to
be charged with corruption offenses before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi
have abandoned Nairobi High Court Division on Anti-Corruption and Economic
Crimes and travelled far and wide to preferred High Court Stations upcountry in
pursuit of conservatory orders," Maraga added.
The former CJ's caution may be construed by the public as
designed to defeat justice, even where there is nothing untoward.
To avoid this, Maraga advised EACC to engage the Chief
Justice for a possible review of the applicable Practice Directions
towards ensuring that all Applications relating to corruption charges.
He further urged Judges not to lose sight of the urgent need
for the country to effectively fight corruption which threatens the wellbeing
of the nation.
