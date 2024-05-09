LINTURI breaks down in Parliament while narrating how MARIANNE KITANY sued him with the help of UHURU to raise someone else’s children just for supporting RUTO





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi complained that all his troubles were orchestrated by his estranged wife and Aldai MP Marianne Kitany with the help of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Linturi, who was appearing before a select National Assembly committee probing his impeachment motion, remarked that the said individual harassed him with multiple cases.

At one time, he had to be consoled after he broke down reliving how he had been sued to take care of children that were not his.

“All these cases revolve around an individual that unfortunately we were friends and for whatever reason that relationship could not hold and out of her own volition she decided to bring so many cases which I was forced to defend,” the CS told the Committee.

He termed the cases as witch hunt remarking that they almost led to mental breakdown.

“There is case number 74 where I was being sued to take responsibility for children who are not mine,” he broke down.

After being calmed by his lawyer, Linturi stated that the probing by the Committee was bringing back painful experiences he had tried hard to forget.

CS Linturi remarked that after a nasty breakup, he was forced to spend close to six years defending himself from the multiple cases that followed thereafter.

According to Linturi, Kitany was sponsored by Uhuru’s administration to frustrate him just because he supported President William Ruto.

According to Linturi, the former administration took advantage of his bitter fallout with his partner to bring forward multiple cases.

This was after he refused to be coerced or succumbed to intimidation to switch his political loyalty.

“The administration decided to take advantage of that situation and I became a victim of serious persecution,” Linturi stated.

He added that the administration even went further to interfere with his businesses which were not related to his involvement in politics.

