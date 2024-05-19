This is exactly where GACHAGUA has been ‘hiding’ after missing from the public for two weeks





Sunday, May 19, 2024 – For the last two weeks, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been conspicuously missing from the public.

The absence of Gachagua from the public has raised speculation that all is not well between the second in command and his boss, President William Ruto.

However, speaking on Saturday, National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro revealed that all is well between Ruto and Gachagua and the latter has taken a rest from his busy schedule.

"I’ve seen people raise issues with the absence of the Deputy President in the political scene.

"The Deputy President can also relax. He has been working up for some time and has now taken a break for a week or so, let him relax," the South Mugirango MP said.

Osoro went on to say that the second-in-command will be in Nyeri on Sunday and will address any questions they have.

"I hear tomorrow he will be in Nyeri, he will speak for himself. For now, it has been very tough on him."

