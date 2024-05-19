JENNIFER LOPEZ likes post about unhealthy relationships amid rumour BEN AFFLECK has moved out of their home and their marriage is headed for divorce

Saturday, May 17, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez has liked a post about unhealthy relationships, further fueling rumors that there might be trouble in her marriage to Ben Affleck.
On Thursday, May 16, the singer, 54, “liked” an Instagram
post detailing the qualities of a partner that could lead to an unhealthy
relationship.
The post explained that “you cannot build a healthy
relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety,”
“doesn’t respect your time,” lacks “communication skills” and doesn’t have a
strong sense of self.
While it’s unclear exactly which slide resonated with Lopez
the most, the creator, @yourcourageouscomeback, went in depth about each red
flag in the Instagram slides.
She explained that lacking integrity causes “trust” issues
and can lead to an “environment of fear, anxiety, and emotional instability.”
Meanwhile, without proper communication skills, relationships lack “empathy and
connection.”
Finally, the creator explained that if a partner “doesn’t
know who they are or what they want,” there is no “stability or foundation for
growth” in the romance.
Although the original post was shared in March, the
relationship coach confirmed that Lopez didn’t engage with it until this week.
“Just logged on to IG and noticed @Jlo liked my post,” the
creator of the post wrote alongside a screenshot of her notifications showing
the old post J.Lo liked.
Jennifer Lopez's action comes just hours after TMZ reported
that she and Affleck, 51, are living separately.
Affleck has allegedly been staying at a house in the
Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles despite owning a $60 million mansion with
Lopez in Beverly Hills about 30 minutes away.
Lopez was also spotted touring homes in Los Angeles without
her husband earlier this month.
The pair have not been photographed together since March.
However, they are both still wearing their wedding rings.
Split speculation started to spread last week after Lopez
attended the 2024 Met Gala alone even though she was a co-chair of the event.
Soon after, a source told InTouch that Affleck and Lopez
recently started going to couples therapy — despite the Oscar winner finding it
to be a “humiliating process.”
The insider, who claimed to have known Affleck for over a
decade, said “everything is a fight” between the couple, who got married in
July 2022.
