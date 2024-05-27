This is economic sabotage! UDA governor cries as she threatens to sue ODM governors for banning Muguka in Mombasa and Kilifi





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has threatened to move to court after Mombasa and Kilifi counties banned the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of muguka.

In a statement, Mbarire said there is no Kenyan law separating Miraa from Muguka and prohibiting its sale or consumption.

She noted that the muguka value chain contributes about Sh22 billion per year to the Embu County government.

“The Muguka value chain is estimated to contribute approximately Sh22 billion per year to the economy of Embu. Muguka farmers and other players who have invested heavily on the value chain therefore stand to lose in terms of revenue and livelihoods,” said Mbarire.

The Embu Governor said she has directed her legal team to move to court over the ban on Muguka in Kilifi and Mombasa.

“The County Government of Embu and County Assembly of Embu have engaged their legal team to move to court and seek guidance on the matter,” Mbarire added.

On Friday Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro announced a total prohibition on the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of muguka and its products within Kilifi County.

He directed all outlets selling or distributing Muguka within Kilifi County to be closed immediately or stop the sale of Muguka and its products.

Governor Mung’aro ordered vehicles transporting Muguka not to be allowed entry into Kilifi County.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on the other hand banned the sale and use of muguka in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The ODM Governor also ordered vehicles carrying the products not to be allowed entry into the county and that all outlets selling or distributing the products be closed.

