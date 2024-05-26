Crybabies as CS ABABU NAMWAMBA also blames UHURU for his non-performance and endemic failures in Sports Ministry – Look!





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the deplorable state of stadiums in the country.

Speaking while inspecting the construction of Bukhungu Stadium, Namwamba stated that sports facilities in the country have been neglected for over 40 years.

He further explained that following the poor state of the facilities in the country, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had been forced to organize a World Cup qualifier for Harambee Stars in Malawi.

“For a long time, Kenya neglected sports facilities. There has been no serious investment in sports facilities for a long time.

"Nyayo was left and neglected for many years, Kasarani and even attempts to build new facilities, was just a joke,” stated Namwamba.

The CS further explained that despite several stadiums in the country being called international stadiums, they failed to meet the standards specified by FIFA.

However, Namwamba had earlier promised Kenyans that through the government's efforts to rehabilitate the stadiums, Nyayo Stadium would be renovated to the required standard to enable it to host games in June 2024.

Despite this promise, the government has decided to have the national team host matches in Malawi, a development that has seen flak directed at the government over lack of preparedness and foresight.

The announcement by CS Namwamba follows an incident on Friday, where Kenyan athletes threatened to boycott the upcoming Olympic trials if the event is not held at a World Athletics-certified venue.

Athletics Kenya (AK) is faced with the challenge of where to host the Olympics trials, slated from June 14-15, since Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums, the only two World Athletics-accredited venues in the country, are currently closed for renovation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST