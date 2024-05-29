Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Photos
The moment SUDI turned up with PETER SALAYSA during his club launch after lying to revellers that he will bring DIAMOND PLATNUMZ - A ticket was being sold at Ksh 2,000(PHOTOs).
The moment SUDI turned up with PETER SALAYSA during his club launch after lying to revellers that he will bring DIAMOND PLATNUMZ - A ticket was being sold at Ksh 2,000(PHOTOs).
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Tags
Entertainment
Photos
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Get new posts from DAILY POST by email:
Subscribe
Powered by
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Ladies, has your relationship reached this level or you are just a ‘bed to bed’ midfielder (PHOTOs).
May 24, 2024
Inside MP GG KAGOMBE’s scandalous past - Meet his baby mama who accused him of threatening to kill her and their unborn child! This man is a crook (PHOTOs).
May 24, 2024
Video of the speeding Subaru that flew and landed into a posh homestead along Red Hill Road - The driver died on the spot.
May 27, 2024
American Embassy staff shot dead by an armed reveler at Qukin Lounge in Kiambu (PHOTOs).
May 26, 2024
SUDI makes a killing selling tickets to Eldoret revellers after lying to them he will bring DIAMOND PLATNUMZ during his club launch, only to turn up with SALAYSA after the club was full.
May 28, 2024
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments