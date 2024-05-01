The Binance executive who is hiding in Kenya will be extradited to Nigeria for prosecution - Interpol



Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Efforts are reportedly underway to extradite Binance’s regional manager for Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, to Nigeria for prosecution, according to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Recall that Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, were arrested and charged in Nigeria with tax evasion and money laundering by the federal government, but he escaped from a guest house in Abuja, where he and Tigran were kept.

The Binance regional manager, a holder of British and Kenyan citizenship, reportedly fled Nigeria with the Kenyan passport.

Last week, Kenya police arrested Anjarwalla, but while Interpol did not confirm the report, he noted that Kenya is where the fleeing crypto chief was last seen.

Vice president of the Interpol (Africa) executive committee, Garba Umar, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, April 30, said;

“I’m not aware but what I can tell you is that the last destination I know on my record of this guy when he fled (Nigeria) was Kenya. That I can confirm to you. We got some certain information which is not possible to share on this platform.

“Rest assured, we located where he was, how he boarded, all information about him and how he landed. We have done that to make sure that he doesn’t escape justice. Now, it is not only morally right but it is legally right for the country to get him apprehended, inform the requesting country that the fugitive you are looking for has been apprehended and is in our custody. Can you come and take him over?

“This is the process. He may be in Kenya, he may be in hiding, he might have even left Kenya but because of the notices we have given, wherever he is, he will be smoked out.”